Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa's throwback airport diaries send out good vibes only - Pics inside

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa is now a famous television star. She makes sure to up her Insta game with each post. In her recent social media post, Monalisa shared her throwback airport diaries with a beautiful caption.

Mona wrote: Once.... My Airport Diaries.... #goodmorning #goodvibes #happydays to come back soon... #smile #be #positive #think #good

She moved to TV with a popular show 'Nazar' in which she played an evil force named Mohana. She has a solid social media presence with 3.1 million followers on Instagram alone. Monalisa is seen on supernatural fiction show 'Nazar 2'. Monalisa sure knows how to keep her social media fam happy and smiling.

The stars are making sure to inspire people to stay indoors and maintain social distancing in this tough time.

The deadly novel coronavirus has claimed thousands of lives globally. And to curb the situation, the government has called for lockdown phase 4.