Bhojpuri siren Monalisa chills by the pool in a black bikini, raises hotness bar with THIS pic!

New Delhi: Bhojpuri siren turned television star Monalisa is an avid social media user. This former Bigg Boss 10 contestant often shares interesting photos and videos on her handle, keeping her fans in a happy space. Well, her recent photo post in a black two-piece by the pool has surely raised the summer heat.

She wrote in the caption: Note To Self... RELAX ... #sunday #sundayvibes #poolside #majormissing #throwback

Monalisa can be seen chilling by the poolside, looking at the blue waters. The photo post has garnered 173,526 likes as of now.

The stunner enjoys a whopping 4.4 million followers on Instagram alone and that explains why her posts go viral in split seconds on social media. The actress has had the opportunity of working with almost all the Bhojpuri big shots in her movie career. In 'Nazar', she played an evil force named Mohana. And received immense adulation for her work on TV.

Monalisa was seen this year in 'Nazar 2' as Madhulika Chaudhary. She sure knows how to keep her social media fam happy and smiling.

The sensational star was seen as a popular contestant in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' and in fact, got married to her then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh inside the BB 10 house.

She is these days seen in popular daily soap 'Namak Issk Ka'.