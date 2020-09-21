Bhojpuri star Akshara Singh visits Ayodhya, seeks justice for Sushant Singh Rajput

New Delhi: The nation is seeking justice for actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who died on June 14 in Mumbai, and recently, Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh also shared her thoughts on the case. Speaking at an event in Ayodhya, Akshara said, "I want justice for Sushant. He hailed from Bihar and I also belong to the same state. I hope the CBI investigation continues and he gets justice soon."

Akshara also added that UP and Bihar have given many talented artistes to the industry.

Ayodhya is hosting several top Bhojpuri film stars. Earlier, Ritesh Pandey, who also visited the temple town, spoke about Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and the drugs conspiracy row in the film industry. Ritesh Pandey said that action must be taken by the government to end the influence of drugs in Bollywood.

Referring to Sushant's death, the Bhojpuri actor said that it is not right to hold anyone responsible for case, and the law should take its own course in this case.

Sushant was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai. The CBI is investigating his death case after an order by the Supreme Court.

After his death, Akshara had also visited the actor's family in Patna and paid her tribute.