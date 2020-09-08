Bhojpuri stunner Monalisa's desi airport look is worth a dekko!

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actress turned television star Monalisa has a social media queen. She has a solid 3.6 million followers on Instagram. The stunner recently took to her social media handle and shared her desi airport look.

Monalisa wrote: Mein chali!!! #2020 you have been nothing more than A surprise... getting on plane exactly after 8months .... with my family... #Varanasi calling.... #airport #look Removed mask and Face shield and Gloves only for Pics ... Outfit: @ghoomarjaipur_Earrings: @jewellerybynmzz_creation

The actress has had the opportunity of working with almost all the Bhojpuri big shots in her movie career. In 'Nazar', she played an evil force named Mohana. And received immense adulation for her work on TV.

Monalisa was seen this year in 'Nazar 2' as Madhulika Chaudhary. She sure knows how to keep her social media fam happy and smiling.

The sensational star was seen as a popular contestant in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' and in fact, got married to her then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh inside the BB 10 house.