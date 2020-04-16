Bhojpuri stunners Akshara Singh and Kajal Raghwani are social media sensations and these posts are proof

New Delhi: At a time when shoots are stalled, events have been cancelled, there are two Bhojpuri stars who have tuned into their respective social media profiles to keep their several fans updated with their whereabouts. Instagram, Facebook and Twitter are the platforms that can help these stars connect with their fans and vice-versa. Akshara Singh and Kajal Raghwani are the two social media sensations who have kept fans glued to their profiles with their pictures and videos, especially the TikTok videos.

Akshara has posted a series of interesting TikTok videos and they are worth a watch. Her million-dollar photos too send the internet into a meltdown. Take a look:

She has 1.2 million followers on Instagram and each of them wait with bated breath for her posts.

Now, coming to Kajal Raghwani. She has a variety of posts on her timeline. Off late, she has shared memories from her shooting days and pictures from her family album too. And, of course, TikTok videos are there too. She has 1 million followers on Instagram.

Both Akshara and Kajal are top stars of the Bhojpuri industry and have worked with several A-listers.