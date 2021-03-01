Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh alleges threat to life, files police complaint

NEW DELHI: Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh has lodged a complaint against a few people at Lucknow's Gomti Nagar police station in Uttar Pradesh. The actor in his complaint alleged a threat to his life and demanded action from the police.

A popular Bhojpuri actor, Singh alleged that some people have been posting objectionable videos on social media with an intention to tarnish his image.

It is to be noted that Pawan Singh, who originally hails from Bihar's Ara, has been in Lucknow since February 20 where he has been shooting for a film.

It is to be noted that Singh only recently completed the first schedule shooting of his upcoming mega-budget film 'Mera Bharat Mahan'. The film has been shot at various locations of Jaunpur and Lucknow. Made under the banner of V Pranjal Films Creations Private Limited, the film 'Mera Bharat Mahan' has been produced by Satyajit Rai and Bipul Rai. It has been directed by Devendra Tiwari.

Bhojpuri veteran actor turned politician Ravi Kishan will also be seen in this mega-budget entertainer. In a big news for Bhojpuri cinema lovers, they will get to see two huge Bhojpuri stars sharing the screen together after a long time. The film also features three Bhojpuri leading ladies including Anjana Singh, Mani Bhattacharya and Garima Parihar.