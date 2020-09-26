Bhojpuri superstar Ritesh Pandey's new viral song 'Kaun Tha' creates a storm online - Watch

New Delhi: Popular Bhojpuri star Ritesh Pandey's latest song titled 'Kaun Tha' released on September 17, 2020 on YouTube and it has already hit the right chord with fans. The song is full of rap and is riding high on the chartbuster lists.

Watch 'Kaun Tha' song here which has gone viral on social media:

The lyrics are penned by Vishal Bharti and the music is composed by Golu Gagan. The song features Ritesh Pandey, Ayesha Kashyap and Rohit Varma. Ritesh had posted on social media informing his fans about the new number.

Ashish Yadav has directed the song. 'Kaun Tha' track has been uploaded on YouTube by Riddhi Music World and it has garnered 5,018,688 views so far.

Ritesh Pandey has featured in several blockbuster movies and delivered chartbuster songs. The actor-singer is famous for his peppy and trending songs. During lockdown due to the deadly novel coronavirus, his song 'Lockdown Me Ludo' also created the right kind of buzz online and fans liked it.