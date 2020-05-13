हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rani Chatterjee

Bhojpuri superstars Rani Chatterjee and Khesari Lal Yadav’s sizzling song ‘Kayal Kaile Ba Kaala’ is all about love and romance

‘Kayal Kaile Ba Kaala’ has been sung by Khesari and Khusboo Jain while the lyrics courtesy goes to  Pyarelal Yadav.

Image Courtesy: YouTube still

New Delhi: The Bhojpuri fans seem to be listening to the old classic songs that once ruled the chartbusters as no new films or tracks are being released due to coronavirus pandemic. Every other day, we chance upon a trending Bhojpuri song on YouTube and they are mostly of the top-rated stars of the industry. Today, a song from Rani Chatterjee and Khesari Lal Yadav’s 2005 ‘Jaanam’ has kept fans hooked. It titled ‘Kayal Kaile Ba Kaala’ and speaks of love and romance.

Watch the song here:

‘Jaanam’ starred Khesari, Viraj Bhatt, Rani and Poonam Dubey in prominent roles. It was helmed by Ajay Kumar Jha.

Meanwhile, recently, another song of the duo, titled 'Dushman Banal Zamana' also resurfaced on the internet. Khesari’s other tracks like ‘Dilwa Me Dhas Gayilu', ‘Tohar Sakhi Tohre So Bis Badi Ho’, ‘Pagal Banaibe', 'High Heel Ke Sandil' and  'Jaan Bandh Ke Aajaiha Odhaniya' have also created a storm online.

