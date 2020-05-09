हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Monalisa

Did you know Monalisa's first Bhojpuri movie 'Bhole Shankar' was with Mithun Chakravarty and Manoj Tiwari? Watch it here

The film completed 100 days of successful at the Box Office and was a huge success back then. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular Bhojpuri actress Antara Biswas aka Monalisa has worked in the showbiz industry for over two decades. Monalisa has worked in Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Bhojpuri languages in her long career. While her first stint with movies was in 1997 in a Hindi film 'Jayate', not many know that her first Bhojpuri film came in 2008. 

Titled 'Bhole Shankar', it starred Bollywood legend Mithun Chakravarty and Manojo Tiwari in lead roles. The full feature film is now available on YouTube.

Watch 'Bhole Shankar' here: 

In the movie, Mithun da plays Shankar, Manoj Tiwari as Bhole and Monalisa played the female protagonist. It also starred Lovy Rohtagi, Gopal Singh, Shabnam Kapoor, Rajesh Vivek, Shivendu Shukla, Nishtha and Ujjwal amongst various others. 

The film completed 100 days of successful at the Box Office and was a huge success back then. 'Bhole Shankar' is directed and written by Pankaj Shukla. Gulshan Bhatia produced the venture. 

'Bhole Shankar' was the first Bhojpuri film to simultaneously release in overseas. 

 

