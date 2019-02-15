Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Anjana Singh starrer 'Saiyaan Ji Dagabaaz' trailer unveiled — Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Nirahua is all set to share screen space with Anjana Singh in the film titled 'Saiyaan Ji Dagabaaz'. The film is directed by Ajit Shrivastava and produced by Rajesh Radhelal under the banner of Innovative Idea Productions.

The first official trailer of the film was recently shared on Youtube and so far, it has been viewed by over 5.60 lakh viewers.

Recently, Nirahua had dropped a poster of the film, and looking at it, it can be said that Nirahu and Anjana Singh are all set to impress the audience with their crackling chemistry in the film.

The shooting of the film has taken place in Lucknow and surrounding areas.

Apart from Nirahua and Anjana Singh, the film also features Sushil Singh, Manoj Tiger, Rashmi Shrivastav, Anoop Arora, Rashmi Sharma, Vinod Mishra, Sunita Pandey, Kamlesh Yadav, Sudhakar Mani and Master Jyotirmoy Shrivastava in key roles.

Om Jha is music director of the film while Pyare Lal and Azad Singh are the lyricists. RP Yadav has directed the action and choreography has been given by Ram Devan. Kamal Sehgal and Amit Jaisawal are the editors.

'Saiyaan Ji Dagabaaz' has been produced by Rajesh Radheylal while Manju R Gupta is the co-producer.

RP Yadav is the action -director. Background music is by Mohammad Rashid. Premankur Bose is the promo-editor. Shakti Art 'Narsu' is the publicity designer. Uday Bhagat is the PRO.

Ratnesh Ranjan is the executive producer of the film while line producer is Sunil Thakur. The film has been produced under the banner of Innovative Idea Productions.