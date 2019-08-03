First look of Arvind Akela Kallu's Chaliya out, trailer to release soon-See poster

New Delhi: The most-awaited first look of Bhojpuri superstar Arvind Akela Kallu's Chaliya has been revealed today. The first look of the film features the actor with a corpse on his back.

The poster also features Manoj Tiger, Dev Singh, Harsh Thakur and Kanak Yadav.

The trailer of the film produced by Gautam Singh and directed by Pramod Shashtri. Check out the poster:

For the unversed, Kallu hails from Buzxar and is one of the leading stars in the industry. The actor is gearing up for his film Chalaiya, which stars four female actresses.

'Chaliya' is a multi-starrer with Arvind Akela Kallu, Ritu Singh, Yamini Singh, Nisha Jha, Kanak Gupta in lead roles. Harsh Thakur, Manoj Tiger, Anil Yadav, Dev Singh, Baleshwar Singh, Samarth Chaturvedi, Maya Yadav, Gauri Shankar, Kamlakant Mishra, Niranjan Choubey, Munna Singh, Seema Yadav, Arjun Yadav, Rajkumar Singh Artists like RK Goswami, Bittu Baranwal, will be seen in pivotal parts.

Helmed under the banner of Star World, 'Chaliya' is co-produced by Anand Srivastava and written by SK Chauhan. Avinash Jha Ghungroo is the music director while Neetu Iqbal Singh is the DOP.

The lyrics are penned by Manoj Matlabi and Sumit Singh Chandravanshi and Riki Gupta are the choreographers.