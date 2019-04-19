close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anjana Singh

Hot cake Anjana Singh shares a smouldering picture on Instagram - See pic

She has done several blockbuster movies and worked with many big shot filmmakers from Bhojpuri movie business.

Hot cake Anjana Singh shares a smouldering picture on Instagram - See pic

New Delhi: Bhojpuri actress Anjana Singh is a famous face in Bhojpuri film industry. She has worked with almost all the A-listers in the industry and is also hailed as the lady Rajinikanth amongst Bhojpuri movie buffs.

She is quite popular on Instagram as well. In her recent post, hot cake Anjana Singh can be seen flaunting her glamourous side in a strappy gown dress. The photo has been clicked in the sepia mode and the actress looks breathtaking.

Check out her picture:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Anjana Singh (@anjana_singh_) on

She has done several blockbuster movies and worked with many big shot filmmakers from Bhojpuri movie business.

On the work front, She will be seen in director Ravi Sinha's 'Shakti', where she plays the protagonist. Besides, she has films like 'Saiyaan Ji Dagabaaz' and 'Chor Machaye Shor' lined up for release this year.

In Saiyaan Ji Dagabaaz', Anjana Singh will pair up with Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua. The film is directed by Ajit Shrivastava and produced by Rajesh Radhelal under the banner of Innovative Idea Productions.

In 'Chor Machaye Shor', she has joined forces with another Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee. The movie is helmed by Aniket Mishra. It has been made under the banner of Sai Films and is produced by Surender Prasad.

 

Tags:
Anjana SinghAnjana Singh picsAnjana Singh photoshot cake Anjana Singhbhojpuri actress
Next
Story

Monalisa poses in a denim dress, oozes oomph in latest Insta pic—See inside

Must Watch

PT9M10S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, 19th April 2019