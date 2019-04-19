Hot cake Anjana Singh shares a smouldering picture on Instagram - See pic

New Delhi: Bhojpuri actress Anjana Singh is a famous face in Bhojpuri film industry. She has worked with almost all the A-listers in the industry and is also hailed as the lady Rajinikanth amongst Bhojpuri movie buffs.

She is quite popular on Instagram as well. In her recent post, hot cake Anjana Singh can be seen flaunting her glamourous side in a strappy gown dress. The photo has been clicked in the sepia mode and the actress looks breathtaking.

Check out her picture:

She has done several blockbuster movies and worked with many big shot filmmakers from Bhojpuri movie business.

On the work front, She will be seen in director Ravi Sinha's 'Shakti', where she plays the protagonist. Besides, she has films like 'Saiyaan Ji Dagabaaz' and 'Chor Machaye Shor' lined up for release this year.

In Saiyaan Ji Dagabaaz', Anjana Singh will pair up with Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua. The film is directed by Ajit Shrivastava and produced by Rajesh Radhelal under the banner of Innovative Idea Productions.

In 'Chor Machaye Shor', she has joined forces with another Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee. The movie is helmed by Aniket Mishra. It has been made under the banner of Sai Films and is produced by Surender Prasad.