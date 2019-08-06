How Bhojpuri actress Anjana Singh wished her fans on Nag Panchami - Pics

Bhojpuri hotcake Anjana Singh wished her Instafam with on Nag Panchami by posting a series of pictures herself on Monday. Nag Panchami or the snake festival was celebrated across India on August 5.

"Happy Nag Panchami. Har Har Mahadev. Blessed Life," Anjana captioned her post, in which she is seen posing in a simple white salwar kameez and matching dupatta. The actress appears to have visited a temple on the auspicious occasion.

Earlier, Anjana dedicated a music video to Lord Shiva "Bum Bum Bholey. Har Har Mahadev," she wrote.

Meanwhile, the countdown to Anjana's birthday has also begun. She will be celebrating her 29th birthday on Wednesday.

"Good morning! Just one more day to go, happy me. Tomorrow is my birthday," she captioned her selfie.

Anjana is an avid social media user and always keeps her Instafam updated with posts from her outings, shoots and other events.

She is one of the top-rated actresses of the Bhojpuri industry and has worked with many prominent names. She made her debut with 'Ek Aur Faulad' and 'Bhag Na Bache Koi' was her first TV show.

Ravi Sinha's 'Shakti' is her next film and she also has 'Saiyaan Ji Dagabaaz' and 'Chor Machaye Shor' in her kitty.