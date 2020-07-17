Khesari Lal Yadav-Kajal Raghwani's Bhojpuri family drama 'Sangharsh' hits 74 million views on YouTube - Watch

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav and actress Kajal Raghwani's 2018 family drama 'Sangharsh' is available on YouTube and has successfully hit over 74 million views. The actress in fact, a few days back had posted about it on her Instagram.

Expressing gratitude, Kajal Raghwani wrote: Thank you so much for all the love and support

Watch 'Sangharsh' if you haven't:

Produced by Ratnakar Kumar, the film has been co-produced by Hemant Gupta. The film features Khesari Lal Yadav, Kajal Raghwani, Ritu Singh, Awadhesh Mishra, Mahesh Acharya, Sanjay Mahanand, Nisha Jha, Reena Rani, Subodh Seth, Prerana Sushma, Deepak Sinha, Dev Singh, Suman Jha, Yaduvendra Yadav amongst others.

Written by Rakesh Tripathi, the songs in the film have been penned by Pyarelal Yadav Kavi, Azad Singh and Pawan Panday. The music for the film has been composed by Dhananjay Mishra and Madhukar Anand.

Khesari and Kajal's on-screen jodi is a big hit amongst Bhojpuri cinema buffs.