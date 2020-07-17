हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Khesari Lal Yadav

Khesari Lal Yadav-Kajal Raghwani's Bhojpuri family drama 'Sangharsh' hits 74 million views on YouTube - Watch

Top Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav and actress Kajal Raghwani's 2018 family drama 'Sangharsh' is available on YouTube and has successfully hit over 74 million views. The actress in fact, a few days back had posted about it on her Instagram.

Khesari Lal Yadav-Kajal Raghwani&#039;s Bhojpuri family drama &#039;Sangharsh&#039; hits 74 million views on YouTube - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav and actress Kajal Raghwani's 2018 family drama 'Sangharsh' is available on YouTube and has successfully hit over 74 million views. The actress in fact, a few days back had posted about it on her Instagram.

Expressing gratitude, Kajal Raghwani wrote: Thank you so much for all the love and support 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

thank you so much for all the love and support 

A post shared by Kajal RaghwaniSave Animals (@kajalraghwani) on

Watch 'Sangharsh' if you haven't: 

Produced by Ratnakar Kumar, the film has been co-produced by Hemant Gupta. The film features Khesari Lal Yadav, Kajal Raghwani, Ritu Singh, Awadhesh Mishra, Mahesh Acharya, Sanjay Mahanand, Nisha Jha, Reena Rani, Subodh Seth, Prerana Sushma, Deepak Sinha, Dev Singh, Suman Jha, Yaduvendra Yadav amongst others.

Written by Rakesh Tripathi, the songs in the film have been penned by Pyarelal Yadav Kavi, Azad Singh and Pawan Panday. The music for the film has been composed by Dhananjay Mishra and Madhukar Anand. 

Khesari and Kajal's on-screen jodi is a big hit amongst Bhojpuri cinema buffs. 

 

Tags:
Khesari Lal Yadavkajal raghwaniSangharshBhojpuri filmsbhojpuri videos
