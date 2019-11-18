Monalisa and hubby Vikrant Singh's couple workout will give you goals—See pics

New Delhi: One of the most popular Bhojpuri actresses Monalisa has now successfully ventured into television with famoush show 'Nazar'. The fiction horrow drama has earned her rave reviews for performing the part of Mohana—the evil force too well.

Monalisa is also a fitness freak and often shares her workout pictures. She recently posted a few photos of working out with hubby Kunwar Vikrant Singh. The clicks will surely give you major couple goals.

Her caption reads: Workout ️ Mornings .... with my Lifetime Partner and workout motivation @vikrant8235 #workout #vibes #couplegoals #coupleworkout #lovelymorning after a long time #my #recovery #time trying to recover asap.... two and a half months injury was pretty longgggg....”

The actress is back to working out after recovering from an injury.

She became a household name after she participated in the reality TV show 'Bigg Boss 10' where she got married to then-boyfriend Vikrant.

The Bhojpuri diva has had the opportunity of working with all the A-listers from the industry. She has several hit films and blockbuster dance numbers to her credit.