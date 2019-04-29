Monalisa dances in a red shimmering saree, sets temperature soaring—Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri actress turned television star Monalisa is a popular name on social media. She has got a massive fan following rooting for her and that keeps the actress going. She enjoys over 1.8 million fan army on Instagram and regularly posts stuff on social media.

In one of the recent posts, Mona shared a dance track where she can be seen grooving to the song 'Nazar Na Lag Jaye' wearing a shimmering red saree. She looks smouldering in desi traditional attire.

Watch video:

After having worked with almost all the Bhojpuri A-lister actors in her movie career, Monalisa made her successful transition from Bhojpuri movies to television shows. The audience has appreciated her performance in the maiden TV show 'Nazar' where she plays an evil force Mohana on-screen.

The actress was also seen as a participant in the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' after which she became a household name. She got married to her longtime boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot inside the Bigg Boss 10 house, making it one of the major highlights that season.