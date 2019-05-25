Monalisa dazzles in red hot pants and white t-shirt-See pic

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sizzler Monalisa is the ultimate style diva of her industry. The actress, who is an avid social media user makes sure to share regular posts on Instagram, keeping her fan army in a happy space.

Mona, as she is lovingly called by her fans, took to Instagram to share a stunning picture in which she can be seen in red pants and a white t-shirt. Check out the picture

She wrote, "If You Want To Be “HAPPY “ .... “Be” ..... #happy #behappy #thursdaymotivation #thursdayvibes

Photographed : and : @yogesh_gupta4545."

Monalisa has worked with almost all the A-lister actors from the Bhojpuri film industry. She also has many blockbuster songs to her credit, making her a popular celebrity in the Bhojpuri movie business.

The audience has appreciated her performance in the maiden TV show 'Nazar' where she plays an evil force Mohana on-screen.

The actress was also seen as a participant in the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' after which she became a household name. She got married to her longtime boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot inside the Bigg Boss 10 house, making it one of the major highlights that season.