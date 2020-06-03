Monalisa dons a black bikini in throwback pool pic, raises the hotness quotient!

New Delhi: Once a popular Bhojpuri queen, Monalisa, successfully ventured to television in 2018 with her super successful supernatural fiction show 'Nazar'. The stunner is an avid social media user and keeps her Instagram updated. Her fans eagerly wait for all her new posts.

She recently posted a throwback picture of chilling in the pool like a water baby, donning a perfect black bikini. Her caption reads: Sunshine On My Mind......

The actress has had the opportunity of working with almost all the Bhojpuri big shots in her movie career. In 'Nazar', she played an evil force named Mohana. She has a solid social media presence with 3.2 million followers on Instagram alone.

Monalisa, this year was seen on 'Nazar 2' as Madhulika Chaudhary. She sure knows how to keep her social media fam happy and smiling.

Mona was seen as a popular contestant in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' and in fact, got married to her then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh inside the BB 10 house.