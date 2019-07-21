close

Monalisa

Monalisa is a sight to behold in a bright yellow dress-See pic

The bold and beautiful actress of the Bhojpuri industry, Monalisa's latest Instagram update is all things yellow. The actress has a humungous fan following on social media and her posts go viral in no time.

New Delhi: The bold and beautiful actress of the Bhojpuri industry, Monalisa's latest Instagram update is all things yellow. The actress has a humungous fan following on social media and her posts go viral in no time.

On Sunday, Monalisa posted a picture in a bright yellow dress. She captioned it, "A Grateful Heart Is A Magnet For Miracles.... #feelingmyself."

Check out the post:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

On the work front, Mona is currently seen in TV show Nazar in a pivotal role. She plays an evil force named 'Mohana' in the daily soap.

The Bhojpuri diva has shared the screen space with the A-listers from the industry. She has several hit films and blockbuster dance numbers to her credit.

Monalisa also featured on the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' and became a household name. In fact, she married her then longtime boyfriend and now husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot on the game show and hogged all the limelight.

