Monalisa is a sight to behold in a purple saree- See pic

New Delhi: The stunning Bhojpuri actress, Monalisa's latest pic on Instagram is making the right kind of noise on social media. The actress, dressed in a purple saree, strikes a pose with balloons in her hand.

The actress took to social media to share the picture and wrote, "If the mind thinks of a believing attitude one can do amazing things....

Keep loving me and following me on @helo_indiaofficial."

On the work front, Mona is currently seen in TV show Nazar in a pivotal role. She plays an evil force named 'Mohana' in the daily soap.

The Bhojpuri diva has shared the screen space with the A-listers from the industry. She has several hit films and blockbuster dance numbers to her credit.

Monalisa also featured on the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' and became a household name. In fact, she married her then longtime boyfriend and now husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot on the game show and hogged all the limelight.