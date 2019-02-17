हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Monalisa

Monalisa looks alluring as she poses in a front-tied shirt—Pic

 The actress took to the social media app yet again and shared a picture in a front-tied shirt, making fans go berserk. 

Monalisa looks alluring as she poses in a front-tied shirt—Pic
Image Courtesy: Instagram

Popular television actress Monalisa, who began her career with Bhojpuri films, is an internet sensation and has a mammoth fan-following. The actress has over 1.6 million fans on Instagram and her pictures and videos often go viral. Fans adore 'Mona' and often shower her pictures with compliments, flooding the comments section. The actress took to the social media app yet again and shared a picture in a front-tied shirt, making fans go berserk. 

Check it out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

Monalisa married actor Vikrant Singh Rajpoot inside a famous reality Tv show. The wedding was aired on national television.

She made her television debut last year with a supernatural show in which she plays the role of an evil force (daayan). Mona has been showered with immense praises for her performance and the show is performing well in terms of TRPs!

The actress has a huge fan following and her fans are always excited to know more about her personal and professional life. Fans adore 'Mona' and shower her pictures with compliments, flooding the comments section. The actress is quite a poser and often shares pics that makes fans go berserk.

The actress has featured in over 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. She is a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry and is famous for her terrific dance moves.

Tags:
Monalisamonalisa picsMonalisa videosVikrant Singh Rajpoot
Next
Story

Akshara Singh pays tribute to martyrs of Pulwama attack, shares emotional poem

Must Watch

PT38S

Morning Breaking: Jaipur's NIMS University suspends 4 Kashmiri girl for writing anti-national posts

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close