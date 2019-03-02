हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Monalisa

Monalisa makes Saturday more happening in a sheer saree-See pic

Bhojpuri sizzler Monalisa, who enjoys a huge fan following on social media, took to Instagram to share a breathtaking picture in saree. The latest picture of the actress will certainly make your Saturday look more happening!

Monalisa makes Saturday more happening in a sheer saree-See pic

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sizzler Monalisa, who enjoys a huge fan following on social media, took to Instagram to share a breathtaking picture in saree. The latest picture of the actress will certainly make your Saturday look more happening!

Check out the 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Saturday... Its A Good Day To Have A Good Day... #saturdayvibes #throwback #look

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

She is currently seen in a horror thriller show where plays an evil force (daayan). The fans have widely appreciated her role and it has surely benefitted her.

The popular actress has featured in over 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. She is a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry and is famous for her terrific dance moves.

The sizzling beauty also played Jhuma Boudi's character in the popular Bengali web-series.

The actress has also been a participant in the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss' season 10. She even got married to boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot on the show which was one of the highlights in that season.

Tags:
MonalisaBhojpuri sizzler'Bigg Boss' season 10jhuma boudi
Next
Story

Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua shares the trailer of Sher-e-Hindustan-Watch

Must Watch

PT5M13S

5W1H: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman meets IAF pilot Abhinandan