Monalisa paints the town blue in her latest Instagram post-See pic

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sizzler Monalisa is an avid social media user. The actress on Tuesday took to Instagram to share a gorgeous picture of herself in a blue saree.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Monalisa wrote, "Yeh Mausam Ka Jaadu Hai “Mitwa” .... Na Ab Dil Pe Kaabu Hai “Mitwa” .... #feelingmyself #romance #monsoon #happyhappy

: @yogesh_gupta4545 : @praanavsrathod."

Monalisa has worked with almost all the A-lister actors from the Bhojpuri film industry. She also has many blockbuster songs to her credit, making her a popular celebrity in the Bhojpuri movie business.

The actress was also seen as a participant in the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' after which she became a household name. She got married to her longtime boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot inside the Bigg Boss 10 house, making it one of the major highlights that season.