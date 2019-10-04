Monalisa pulls off Poo aka Kareena Kapoor from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham in this video- Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sizzler Monalisa is quite popular on social media. The actress recently shared a video of herself imitating Poo aka Kareena Kapoor from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Mona wrote, "Meri kaatil adaaonse bachke kaha jaaoge? Agar #MovieMasti wali fun chahiye toh yahi aaoge...

And watch me on Movie Masti with Maniesh Paul', starting 5th October, every Sat-Sun, 9:30 PM only on #ZeeTV.

Mona became a household name after becoming a participant in the reality TV show 'Bigg Boss 10' where she got married to then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. It remained the most talked-about episode of that season.

On the work front, her act on the maiden TV show 'Nazar' has garnered a positive response from fans and viewers. She plays an evil force named 'Mohana' in the daily soap.f