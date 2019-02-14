Monalisa shares love-filled pics with husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot on Valentine's Day

New Delhi: Popular television actress Monalisa, who began her career by starring in Bhojpuri films, often shares pictures with her husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot that are too cute to miss. As the world celebrates Valentine's Day today, the actress took to the social media app Instagram and shared some cutesy clicks, extending Valentine's Day wishes.

She wrote, “Happy Valentines Day... May we be blessed with Love And The Warmth of Romance....#valentinesday #2019 @vikrant8235”

Check out her post here:

Monalisa married actor Vikrant Singh Rajpoot inside a famous reality Tv show. The wedding was aired on national television.

The actress has a huge fan following and her fans are always excited to know more about her personal and professional life. Fans adore 'Mona' and shower her pictures with compliments, flooding the comments section. The actress is quite a poser and often shares pics that makes fans go berserk.

Mona (as fans lovingly call her) has featured in over 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. She is a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry and is famous for her terrific dance moves.

She made her television debut last year with a supernatural show in which she plays the role of an evil force (daayan). Mona has been showered with immense praises for her performance and the show is performing well in terms of TRPs!