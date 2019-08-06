Monalisa sizzles in a black top in her latest Instagram post-See pic

New Delhi: The ravishing queen of the Bhojpuri industry Monalisa enjoys a huge fan following on social media. The actress treats her fans with pictures and videos from her personal life.

Mona, recently shared a smoldering picture of herself on Instagram, in which she can be seen in a blacktop. Check the post:

On the work front, Mona is currently seen in TV show Nazar in a pivotal role. She plays an evil force named 'Mohana' in the daily soap.

The Bhojpuri diva has shared the screen space with the A-listers from the industry. She has several hit films and blockbuster dance numbers to her credit.

Monalisa also featured on the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' and became a household name. In fact, she married her then longtime boyfriend and now husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot on the game show and hogged all the limelight.