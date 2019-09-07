Monalisa stuns in a little black dress- See pic

close

Monalisa

Bhojpuri sizzler Monalisa on Friday shared a stunning picture of herself in a little black dress. The actress, who has a huge fan following on social media, shared the picture on the photo-sharing app Instagram.

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sizzler Monalisa on Friday shared a stunning picture of herself in a little black dress. The actress, who has a huge fan following on social media, shared the picture on the photo-sharing app Instagram.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Mona wrote, "Stop doubting yourself. Work hard and make it happen....
Keep Following me on."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Monalisa had her first brush with stardom when she joined the Bhojpuri industry and she is now a one of the sought after actresses in the industry. She has worked with almost every top-notch Bhojpuri actor and has starred in several hit films.

She is currently seen in the popular television show 'Nazar' and essays the role of an evil force named Mohona. The show is enjoying a successful run and Mona's role has received heaps of praises.

'Nazar' isn't the first TV show Mona has been a part of. She also participated in season 10 of Bigg Boss and was one of the most talked-about contestants.

