Monalisa's bhangra video from Nazar's success bash goes viral-Watch

New Delhi: One of the most sought after actresses in the Bhojpuri industry Monalisa is currently basking in the success of her first Hindi television show Nazar, which has completed 200 episodes. The actress has shared some of the pictures and videos from their grand bash and one of her boomerang videos have even gone viral on the photo-sharing app.

Monalisa can be seen shaking her leg with her girl gang. Check out the video:

After having worked with almost all the Bhojpuri A-lister actors in her movie career, Monalisa made her successful transition from Bhojpuri movies to television shows. The audience has appreciated her performance in the maiden TV show 'Nazar' where she plays an evil force Mohana on-screen.

She has over 1.8 million followers on Instagram.

The actress was also seen as a participant in the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' after which she became a household name. She got married to her longtime boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot inside the Bigg Boss 10 house, making it one of the major highlights that season.