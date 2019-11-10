close

Monalisa

Monalisa's look for her sister-in-law's engagement is all things beautiful

The bold and beautiful actress in the Bhojpuri industry, Monalisa recently attended her sister-in-law's engagement and her look for the event will definitely inspire you to opt for green and gold.

Monalisa&#039;s look for her sister-in-law&#039;s engagement is all things beautiful

New Delhi: The bold and beautiful actress in the Bhojpuri industry, Monalisa recently attended her sister-in-law's engagement and her look for the event will definitely inspire you to opt for green and gold.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Mona wrote, "Hometown....For my Sister-in-law cum best friend’s Engagement .... Stylist : @anjalisharma_7.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

In the picture, Mona is seen dressed in light green and golden lehenga while her husband Vikrant looks dapper in a golden indo-western outfit.

Monalisa ventured into the world of glamour after she joined the Bhojpuri industry and she is now a one of the sought after actresses in the industry. She has worked with almost every top-notch Bhojpuri actor and has starred in several hit films.

She is currently seen in the popular television show 'Nazar' and essays the role of an evil force named Mohona. The show is enjoying a successful run and Mona's role has received heaps of praises.

'Nazar' isn't the first TV show Mona has been a part of. She also participated in season 10 of Bigg Boss and was one of the most talked-about contestants.

 

 

 

