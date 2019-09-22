close

Monalisa

Monalisa's new Instagram video will crack you up-Watch

Monalisa's new Instagram video will crack you up-Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri diva Monalisa has had a successful year with her TV show gaining in terms of TRP and now the actress will feature in another comedy show.''

Recently, Mona shared a video of herself in which she can be seen lip-syncing a Sunny Deol dialogue. Check out the hilarious video:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

The Bhojpuri queen has rubbed shoulders with the A-listers from the industry. She has several hit films and blockbuster dance numbers to her credit.

She became a household name after becoming a participant in the reality TV show 'Bigg Boss 10' where she got married to then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. It remained the most talked-about episode of that season.

On the work front, her act on the maiden TV show 'Nazar' has garnered a positive response from fans and viewers. She plays an evil force named 'Mohana' in the daily soap.

