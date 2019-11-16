close

Monalisa

Monalisa's picture in a blue saree calls for a freeze frame

Saree makes every woman looks good and Bhojpuri actress Monalisa looks best in it. The actress, who rules the Hindi television as a baddie Mohona, took to Instagram to share a picture of herself.

The actress took to Instagram to share the picture of herself in a sheer blue saree. Check out the picture

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

The Bhojpuri diva shared the screen space with A-listers from the industry. She has several hit films and blockbuster dance numbers to her credit.

She became a household name after she participated in the reality TV show 'Bigg Boss 10' where she got married to then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. The actress is seen in a negative role in the TV show Nazar.                                                                                                                

 

 

