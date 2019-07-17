On Ravi Kishan's birthday, Poonam Dubey wishes him on Instagram with throwback pic

New Delhi: Bhojpuri megastar Ravi Kishan turns a year older on July 17 and to mark the special day, Bhojpuri stunner Pooja Hegde wished him on Instagram. She shared a throwback picture with the superstar calling him her 'inspiration'.

Pooja wrote: “#happiestbirthday #to #our #superstar @ravikishann sir #may #god #bless #you #alwys #you #are #alwys #inspiration #for #me.”

The picture is taken from the sets of a film they did together.

The actor has worked in a number of films in Bollywood as well and is quite popular among Bhojpuri movie buffs. He enjoys a massive fan following as well. He has time and again enthralled his audiences with blockbuster films in Hindi and Bhojpuri.

Besides working in Hindi and Bhojpuri cinema, Ravi Kishan has also worked successfully in Telugu, Tamil and Kannada movies. He was also seen in the maiden season of reality show 'Bigg Boss' alongside other contestants and went on to become one of the most popular ones. He was among the top three finalists.

He contested the Lok Sabha elections 2019 from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket and won against Rambhual Nishad by a huge margin.

Here's wishing the entertainer a very happy birthday!