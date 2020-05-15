Pawan Singh-Kajal Raghwani's new Bhojpuri song 'Mitha Mitha Bathe Kamariya Ho' creates a storm on YouTube - Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh and famous actress Kajal Raghwani's latest 2020 song 'Mitha Mitha Bathe Kamariya Ho' audio version released on YouTube recently and we must say it has already garnered a lot of attention from the viewers.

The song has been sung by Pawan Singh and the lyrics are written by Arun Bihari. Ashish Verma has composed the music.

Watch 'Mitha Mitha Bathe Kamariya Ho' here:

Pawan Singh and Kajal Raghwani have delivered several superhit songs together. They have an ocean of fan following who love to watch their movies on the big screens.

The actor has several hit films such as 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Bhojpuriya Raja' etc to his credit. The actor-singer hails from Ara in Bihar and rose to fame with superhit song 'Lollypop Lagelu' which became a rage after its release.

In 2016, he was Pawan was honoured with the Best Male Singer in the International Bhojpuri Film Awards. His upcoming venture 'Loha Pahalwan' trailer created quite a flutter on social media upon its release a few days back.