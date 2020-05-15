हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pawan Singh

Pawan Singh-Kajal Raghwani's new Bhojpuri song 'Mitha Mitha Bathe Kamariya Ho' creates a storm on YouTube - Watch

Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh and famous actress Kajal Raghwani's latest 2020 song 'Mitha Mitha Bathe Kamariya Ho' audio version released on YouTube recently and we must say it has already garnered a lot of attention from the viewers. 

Pawan Singh-Kajal Raghwani&#039;s new Bhojpuri song &#039;Mitha Mitha Bathe Kamariya Ho&#039; creates a storm on YouTube - Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh and famous actress Kajal Raghwani's latest 2020 song 'Mitha Mitha Bathe Kamariya Ho' audio version released on YouTube recently and we must say it has already garnered a lot of attention from the viewers. 

The song has been sung by Pawan Singh and the lyrics are written by Arun Bihari. Ashish Verma has composed the music. 

Watch 'Mitha Mitha Bathe Kamariya Ho' here:

Pawan Singh and Kajal Raghwani have delivered several superhit songs together. They have an ocean of fan following who love to watch their movies on the big screens. 

The actor has several hit films such as 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Bhojpuriya Raja' etc to his credit. The actor-singer hails from Ara in Bihar and rose to fame with superhit song 'Lollypop Lagelu' which became a rage after its release.

In 2016, he was Pawan was honoured with the Best Male Singer in the International Bhojpuri Film Awards. His upcoming venture 'Loha Pahalwan' trailer created quite a flutter on social media upon its release a few days back.

 

Tags:
Pawan Singhkajal raghwanibhojpuri songMitha Mitha Bathe Kamariya HoYouTubebhojpuri videoskamariyaBhojpuri cinema
Next
Story

Pics from Bhojpuri sizzler Rani Chatterjee’s scintillating photoshoot are unmissable!
  • 81,970Confirmed
  • 2,649Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4469890Confirmed
  • 300144Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M10S

Palghar mob lynching case: Lawyer dies in road accident