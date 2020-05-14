Pawan Singh-Monalisa burn the stage with their scintillating dance moves in this throwback Bhojpuri video - Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh and Antara Biswas aka Monalisa's on-screen chemistry has always received a warm response from fans. They have featured in several chartbuster songs together before Monalisa moved from Bhojpuri movies to television.

This old song of the two titled 'Ahe Paar Chapra' from 'Sainya Ke Sath Madhaiya Mein' shows the two burning the dance floor with their scintillating moves. Watch it here:

Pawan Singh looks unrecognisable in this video as it is a major throwback one.

Pawan Singh has several hit films such as 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Bhojpuriya Raja' etc to his credit. The actor-singer hails from Ara in Bihar and rose to fame with superhit song 'Lollypop Lagelu' which became a rage after its release. In 2016, he was Pawan was honoured with the Best Male Singer in the International Bhojpuri Film Awards.

Monalisa is seen on supernatural fiction show 'Nazar 2'. Monalisa sure knows how to keep her social media fam happy and smiling. She has a solid social media presence with 3 million followers on Instagram alone.