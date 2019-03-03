Pawan Singh welcomes Wing Commander Abhinandan with 'Abhinandan Ka Abhinandan Hai'—Watch

New Delhi: The entire nation waited with bated breath for the return of Wing Commander Abhinandan who was captured by Pakistan on Wednesday. The 35-year-old Wing Commander's MiG 21 had crashed during air-to-air combat with a Pakistani F-16 and he fell into the Pakistani territory.

On February 28, the Wing Commander's return was announced by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, calling it a 'peace gesture'. The nation celebrated his return and on March 1, the Attari border was packed with people awaiting the nation's hero.

One of the most popular actors of Bhojpuri film industry, Pawan Singh welcomed Wing Commander Abhinandan back to the Indian soil with a special song titled 'Abhinandan Ka Abhinandan Hai'.

Check it out here:

Soon after the Prime Minister of Pakistan announced the release of Wing Commander Abhinandan, Hashtag #WelcomeBackAbhinandan and #WelcomeBackHero began trending on Twitter in no time.

From Bollywood celebs to politicians, people from all walks of life expressed their happiness and welcomed the brave IAF pilot.