Payas Pandit, Prince Singh Rajput to star together in Bhojpuri film 'Tere Ishq Mein'

NEW DELHI: Bhojpuri actress Payas Pandit is once again in the headlines. However, this time it is not for any controversy, but an upcoming project that has brought her in the headlines. If rumours are to be believed, Payas Pandit has bagged the much-talked-about Bhojpuri film 'Tere Ishq Mein' and is all set to make her big comeback on the big screen.

She will be paired with Bhojpuri's popular 'Bahubali' actor Prince Singh Rajput. The film is currently being shot in Gorakhpur.

As soon as reports surfaced of Payas starring in 'Tere Ishq Mein', buzz started to do rounds about Payas in the Bhojpuri film industry.

It is being said that Payas can utilise this opportunity and clean her image, which has so far been very controversial. Payas has doing more films these days with Prince Singh Rajput. Other than the film front, her TV show 'Bandhan Tote Na' has also managed to impress the audience. The show is being aired on Zee Ganga Bhojpuri TV at 8:30 pm.

Speaking of 'Tere Ishq Mein', the film is being produced under the banner of Mati Production.

Cinematography: Ravi Chandan

Lyricist: Santosh Utpati and Ajit Mandal

Composer: Sudeep Sajan

Writer: Ajay Kumar Manoj Gupta,

Action: Pradeep Khadka

Production: Manoj Gupta

Publicist: Sanjay Bhushan Patiala

The main cast of this film includes Prince Singh Rajput, Payas Pandit, Alisa Ali Khan, Sujan Singh, Vishal Vineet, Sanjay Singh, Rahul Shrivastav and Awadhesh Mishra.

