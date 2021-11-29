हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Payas Pandit

Payas Pandit, Prince Singh Rajput to star together in Bhojpuri film 'Tere Ishq Mein'

If rumours are to be believed, Payas Pandit has bagged the much-talked-about Bhojpuri film 'Tere Ishq Mein' and is all set to make her big comeback on the big screen.

Payas Pandit, Prince Singh Rajput to star together in Bhojpuri film &#039;Tere Ishq Mein&#039;

NEW DELHI: Bhojpuri actress Payas Pandit is once again in the headlines. However, this time it is not for any controversy, but an upcoming project that has brought her in the headlines. If rumours are to be believed, Payas Pandit has bagged the much-talked-about Bhojpuri film 'Tere Ishq Mein' and is all set to make her big comeback on the big screen.

She will be paired with Bhojpuri's popular 'Bahubali' actor Prince Singh Rajput. The film is currently being shot in Gorakhpur. 

As soon as reports surfaced of Payas starring in 'Tere Ishq Mein', buzz started to do rounds about Payas in the Bhojpuri film industry.  

It is being said that Payas can utilise this opportunity and clean her image, which has so far been very controversial. Payas has doing more films these days with Prince Singh Rajput. Other than the film front, her TV show 'Bandhan Tote Na' has also managed to impress the audience. The show is being aired on Zee Ganga Bhojpuri TV at 8:30 pm. 

Speaking of 'Tere Ishq Mein', the film is being produced under the banner of Mati Production. 

Cinematography: Ravi Chandan
Lyricist: Santosh Utpati and Ajit Mandal
Composer: Sudeep Sajan
Writer: Ajay Kumar Manoj Gupta, 
Action: Pradeep Khadka
Production: Manoj Gupta
Publicist: Sanjay Bhushan Patiala

The main cast of this film includes Prince Singh Rajput, Payas Pandit, Alisa Ali Khan, Sujan Singh, Vishal Vineet, Sanjay Singh, Rahul Shrivastav and Awadhesh Mishra.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Payas PanditPrince Singh RajputBhojpuri filmTere Ishq MeinPayas Pandit newsbhojpuri news
Next
Story

Bhojpuri siren Monalisa celebrates birthday sans husband, her glamorous pics go viral

Must Watch

PT2M13S

People thrashed the accused of murder in Ambedkar Nagar of UP