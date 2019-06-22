Poonam Dubey and Namit Tiwari's new song 'Fulawa Se Sajal' goes viral

New Delhi: Popular Bhojpuri actress Poonam Dubey is often making headlines. She has a massive fan base and her fans are always eager to know more about their favourite actress. Poonam's latest song with actor Namit Tiwari is going viral and fans don't seem to get enough of it. The title of the song is 'Fulawa Se Sajal' and it has been sung by Khushboo Jain and Alok Kumar. The lyrics are by Surendra Mishra while music direction is by Ajay.

The actress has acted in a number of films and the list includes Chana Jor Garam, Hum Hai Lootere, Mohabbat, Rangdari Tax, Bahurani, Hum Hai Jodi No 1, The Real Indian Mother, Yeh Mohabatein, Inteqam, Jaanam, Ghus Ke Marab, Hamar Farz, Baba Rangeela.

Her peppy dance numbers are a big hit amongst Bhojpuri cinema buffs.

She has worked with many famous actors in the Bhojpuri film world including Ravi Kishan, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Nirhuua, Pawan Singh, Khesailil Yadav, Yash Misra and Ritesh Pandey.

The actress recently started shooting for her next titled 'Himmat'. She stars along with actor Gaurav Jha in the film. The two were last seen in together in 'Prem Yudh' and delivered an impressive performance. Fans are excited to see them team up once again.