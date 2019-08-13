close

Poonam Dubey

Poonam Dubey exudes oomph in this picture—See her desi and western avatar

Bhojpuri bombshell Poonam Dubey is known for her sizzling dance moves and sueprhit movies. The star is equally popular on social media for her interesting posts.

New Delhi: Bhojpuri bombshell Poonam Dubey is known for her sizzling dance moves and sueprhit movies. The star is equally popular on social media for her interesting posts.

She has a massive fan army of around 302k followers on Instagram. In her recent post, the stunner shared a picture collage of her two looks—Desi and Western.

In the caption, she wrote: “ #yellowlover #indianlook vs #westernlook #poonamdubey”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 #yellowlover #indianlook vs #westernlook #poonamdubey

A post shared by Poonam Dubey (@poonamdubeyofficial) on

Poonam has donned a yellow saree and is looking ravishing in it. While in her western avatar, she can be seen flaunting her svelte figure in a stylish crop top and mini pleated skirt.

She is a fitness freak believes in staying fit and fab.

Poonam Dubey has acted in a number of films and the list includes Chana Jor Garam, Hum Hai Lootere, Mohabbat, Rangdari Tax, Bahurani, Hum Hai Jodi No 1, The Real Indian Mother, Yeh Mohabatein, Inteqam, Jaanam, Ghus Ke Marab, Hamar Farz, Baba Rangeela.

The actress has several popular dance numbers to her credit and remains one of the sought after actresses in Bhojpuri movie industry.

 

 

