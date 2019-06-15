close

Poonam Dubey looks stunning in a bright yellow dress—Pic

Poonam Dubey recently started shooting for her next titled 'Himmat'

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: One of the most popular actresses of Bhojpuri cinema, Poonam Dubey is an avid social media user. She often shares pics and videos on Instagram, making her fans go berserk.

On Friday, Dubey shared a pic in which she can be seen posing in a bright yellow dress. She completes her look with black boots and accessories.

Check out the pic here:

The actress recently started shooting for her next titled 'Himmat'. She stars along with actor Gaurav Jha in the film. The two were last seen in together in 'Prem Yudh' and delivered an impressive performance. Fans are excited to see them team up once again.

Poonam has acted in a number of films and the list includes Chana Jor Garam, Hum Hai Lootere, Mohabbat, Rangdari Tax, Bahurani, Hum Hai Jodi No 1, The Real Indian Mother, Yeh Mohabatein, Inteqam, Jaanam, Ghus Ke Marab, Hamar Farz, Baba Rangeela.

Her peppy dance numbers are a big hit amongst Bhojpuri cinema buffs.

Poonam DubeyGaurav JhaHimmat
