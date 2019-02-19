Poonam Dubey-Rakesh Mishra turn Radha-Krishna for a new song—See pic

New Delhi: One of the most sought-after actresses in Bhojpuri film industry Poonam Dubey is busy working on her next project. The actress is currently shooting with director Ishtiyaque Sheikh Bunty and shared a picture from the sets.

Poonam, in her recent post, shared a photo still clicked on the sets of the movie. It happens to be a song shoot where Poonam and lead actor Rakesh Mishra can be seen in Radha-Krishna avatar.

The actress shared it on Instagram with a caption: “#one #more #special #song #with #my #dear #friend @official_rakeshmishra ji #director @ishtiyaque_sheikh_bunty ji #love #to #work #with #my #lovely #team.”

Poonam looks beautiful in a pink lehenga-choli and traditional get-up of goddess Radha whereas Rakesh Mishra is posing as Lord Krishna with a flute in his hand and peacock feather sitting on his headgear.

The actress, who is an avid social media user.

Poonam Dubey has acted in a number of films and the list includes Chana Jor Garam, Hum Hai Lootere, Mohabbat, Rangdari Tax, Bahurani, Hum Hai Jodi No 1, The Real Indian Mother, Yeh Mohabatein, Inteqam, Jaanam, Ghus Ke Marab, Hamar Farz, Baba Rangeela.

Poonam's peppy dance numbers are a big hit amongst Bhojpuri cinema buffs.