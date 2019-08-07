close

Poonam Dubey

Poonam Dubey's birthday-special post for Anjana Singh is a treat to their fans - Watch

Poonam Dubey&#039;s birthday-special post for Anjana Singh is a treat to their fans - Watch
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@poonamdubeyofficial

New Delhi: Bhojpuri actress Anjana Singh's birthday on Wednesday was made special by her colleagues, friends and fans, who posted heartwarming wishes for her on social media. One such wish also came from Bhojpuri bombshell Poonam Dubey, who shared a video of herself with the birthday girl. 

In the video, Anjana can be seen lip-syncing a Bhojpuri song and the duo dance to it. Needless to say, their expressions are just on point. Poonam also plants a kiss on Anjana's cheek as they danced happily. 

"Happiest birthday to cute, hot, naughty, gorgeous Anjana Singh. May God bless you, dear," Poonam captioned her post.

Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#happiest #birthday #to #cute #hot #naughty #gorgeous @anjana_singh_ ji May God bless u dear 

A post shared by Poonam Dubey (@poonamdubeyofficial) on

Cricketer Kuldeep Yadav also sent a message for Anjana. The video was posted by her on Instagram. "Hi, Anjana, Kuldeep here. I just want to wish you a very happy birthday. Have a great year ahead," he said in the video.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#thankyousomuch @kuldeep_18 

A post shared by Anjana Singh (@anjana_singh_) on

Anjana turned 29 on Wednesday. She celebrated a part of the day with Bhojpuri superstars Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Aamrapali Dubey and others by cutting a couple of cakes.

On the professional front, Anjana has films such as 'Shakti', 'Saiyaan Ji Dagabaaz' and 'Chor Machaye Shor' in her kitty.

