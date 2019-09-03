Rani Chatterjee begins new film 'Lady Singham' on Ganesh Chaturthi—See pic

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee is known for her blockbuster songs and movies. The star has several path-breaking performances to her credit. With over a decade long career in Bhojpuri movie business, Rani has made a name for herself.

She is also an avid social media user, who posts regularly on Instagram. She recently wished her fans a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi and with that shared a picture of her with co-star Gaurrav Jha.

The actress shared that on the auspicious occasion of Ganpati birthday, she has begun the shoot of her new film titled 'Lady Singham' with Jha and Dilip Gulati. Here's her caption: “Happy Ganesh chaturthi ki shubhkamanay sabko ... Ganesh ji ke Aashirvad se aaj se shoot shuru ki hai hamne new film ki (LADY SINGHAM) WITH DILIP GULATI JI AND GOURAV JHA ...DOSTO GANESH JI SE HAMARE LIYE BHI PRATHNA KIJIYEGA @gaurravjha”

Ganesh Utsav is widely celebrated across the globe but in Maharashtra, it remains one of the major festivals which is a 10-day long affair. People bring Bappa home and pray to him for days. Then the Ganesh idol is immersed in water, bidding him a tearful goodbye but with a promise of returning the next year.

On the work front, Khatron Ke Khiladi is keeping her busy. It will be hosted by maverick filmmaker Rohit Shetty and the buzz around it is palpable.