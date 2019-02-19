Rani Chatterjee flaunts her 'beach body' in her latest Instagram post-See pic

New Delhi: The bold and beautiful actress of the Bhojpuri industry Rani Chatterjee is enjoying vacay in some undisclosed location in India. The actress, who enjoys a mammoth fan following on social media, shared a picture from a beach.

In the picture, Rani can be seen donning a black jacket paired with jeggings. She captioned the picture, "

Girls like a swing#beachbody #beach #outing#selflove."

Rani forayed into Bhojpuri film industry in 2004 with 'Sasura Bada Paisawala'. It featured Manoj Tiwari in the lead and was directed by Ajay Sinha. The film turned out to be a blockbuster hit at the Box Office and was also the highest grossing Bhojpuri film that year.

She then went on to star in several hits such as 'Sita', 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Rani No. 786', 'Ganga Jamuna Saraswati', 'Nagin' to name a few. In fact, she bagged the 'Best Actress of the year' award at the 6th Bhojpuri Awards 2013 for her performance in Nagin.

She featured in movies like 'Ye Ishq Bada Bedardi Hai', 'Sakhi Ke Biyah', 'Chor Machye Shor', 'Rani Ki Hukumat', 'Jab Jab Khoon' etc. She even released her first music video titled 'I Love You' on YouTube last year. The romantic track was sung by Kalpana Patowary. In the video, Rani can be seen romancing actor-model Saurabh Roy.