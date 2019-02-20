Rani Chatterjee gives major fitness motivation latest Instagram post—Pic

New Delhi: One of the most successful actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry, Rani Chatterjee believes in staying fit and following a healthy routine. The actress is quite active on social media app Instagram and has a massive number of followers as well. She keeps her fanbase inspired by sharing workout pics and videos from time to time.

On Wednesday morning, Rani shared yet another pic that will motivate you to adopt a healthy lifestyle and exercise regularly.

Check out her post:

Rani made her foray into Bhojpuri film industry in 2004 with 'Sasura Bada Paisawala'. It featured Manoj Tiwari in the lead and was directed by Ajay Sinha. The film turned out to be a blockbuster hit at the Box Office and was also the highest grossing Bhojpuri film that year.

She then went on to star in several hits such as 'Sita', 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Rani No. 786', 'Ganga Jamuna Saraswati', 'Nagin' to name a few. In fact, she bagged the 'Best Actress of the year' award at the 6th Bhojpuri Awards 2013 for her performance in Nagin.

She featured in movies like 'Ye Ishq Bada Bedardi Hai', 'Sakhi Ke Biyah', 'Chor Machye Shor', 'Rani Ki Hukumat', 'Jab Jab Khoon' etc. She released her first music video titled 'I Love You' on YouTube. The romantic track has been sung by Kalpana Patowary. In the video, Rani can be seen romancing actor-model Saurabh Roy.