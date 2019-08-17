Rani Chatterjee looks ravishing as she sips wine by the window-See inside

New Delhi: The bold and beautiful actress of the Bhojpuri industry Rani Chatterjee never forgets to treat her fans on social media. Be it a picture from her film sets or her tv shows, Rani shares it all on social media.

The stunning actress, who is shooting for her first Hindi reality show Khatron ke Khiladi in Bulgaria, took to Instagram to share a stunning picture of herself in which she can be seen sipping wine in style.

Sharing the pic, Rani wrote, ""Music is the wine that fills the cup of silence" - Ropert Fripp.

I don't promote Alcoholism...This one is just for the picture

#Peace #winelover #myspace #indeeptought #throwback #olddays."

Apart from Rani, actors like Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Patel, Shivin Narang, Amruta Khanvilkar, Adaa Khan, Karishma Tanna, Dharmesh Yelande, Balraj Sayal and RJ Malishka are also part of the show hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 is an action-packed reality show which will be majorly shot in Bulgaria this time. It will be hosted by maverick filmmaker Rohit Shetty.