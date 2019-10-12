Rani Chatterjee shares a picture of herself with her Dadasaheb Phalke award

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sizzler Rani Chatterjee has shared a picture of herself with her first Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

Sharing the picture of herself, Rani wrote, "DADASAHEB FALKE ICON अवॉर्ड के प्यारा तस्वीर अवॉर्ड के साथ शेयर कर रहल बानी आप सभी के साथ #award #love #queen #of #bhojpuri

On the work front, Rani is busy prepping for 'Lady Singham'. The film went on floors on Ganesh Chaturthi this year. She will be sharing screen space with Gaurav Jha.

She also participated in Rohit Shetty hosted reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi' season 10. This would be her debut in Hindi Tv industry.