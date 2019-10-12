close

Rani Chatterjee

Rani Chatterjee shares a picture of herself with her Dadasaheb Phalke award

Bhojpuri sizzler Rani Chatterjee has shared a picture of herself with her first Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sizzler Rani Chatterjee has shared a picture of herself with her first Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

Sharing the picture of herself, Rani wrote, "DADASAHEB FALKE ICON अवॉर्ड के प्यारा तस्वीर अवॉर्ड के साथ शेयर कर रहल बानी आप सभी के साथ #award #love #queen #of #bhojpuri

On the work front, Rani is busy prepping for 'Lady Singham'. The film went on floors on Ganesh Chaturthi this year. She will be sharing screen space with Gaurav Jha.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

आप सबके आशीर्वाद से हमके (DADA SAHEB FALKE ICON AWARD QUEEN OF BHOJPURI CINEMA) टाइटल से सम्मानित कई गइल बा ए अवॉर्ड के हम समर्पित कर रहल बानी हर उ छोट बड़ कलाकार के टेक्निशियन के और आप सबके जे हमके सपोर्ट काइलास आप सबके बिना १७ साल के भोजपुरी सिनेमा के सफर इतना रोमांचित ना हो पाती दिल से धन्यवाद आप सभी के #award #lastnight #bhojpuriqueen #thanks #dosto #feelings #happy #positivevibes #blessedlife

A post shared by Rani Chatterjee Official (@ranichatterjeeofficial) on

She also participated in Rohit Shetty hosted reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi' season 10. This would be her debut in Hindi Tv industry.

