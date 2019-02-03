हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rani Chatterjee

Rani Chatterjee shares Dinesh Lal Yadav's birthday video-Watch

Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua celebrated his fortieth birthday on February 2, 2019. Some of the top actresses from the industry like  Aamrapali Dubey, Poonam Dubey and Anjana Singh posted heartfelt wishes for the actor on their social handles. Recently, Rani Chatterjee who was a part of his birthday celebration took to Instagram to share a video from his bash.

Rani Chatterjee shares Dinesh Lal Yadav&#039;s birthday video-Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua celebrated his fortieth birthday on February 2, 2019. Some of the top actresses from the industry like  Aamrapali Dubey, Poonam Dubey and Anjana Singh posted heartfelt wishes for the actor on their social handles. Recently, Rani Chatterjee who was a part of his birthday celebration took to Instagram to share a video from his bash.

Watch the video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Rani Chatterjee Official (@ranichatterjeeofficial) on

Rani made her foray into Bhojpuri film industry in 2004 with 'Sasura Bada Paisawala'. It featured Manoj Tiwari in the lead and was directed by Ajay Sinha. The film turned out to be a blockbuster hit at the Box Office and was also the highest grossing Bhojpuri film that year.

She then went on to star in several hits such as 'Sita', 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Rani No. 786', 'Ganga Jamuna Saraswati', 'Nagin' to name a few. In fact, she bagged the 'Best Actress of the year' award at the 6th Bhojpuri Awards 2013 for her performance in Nagin.

She featured in movies like 'Ye Ishq Bada Bedardi Hai', 'Sakhi Ke Biyah', 'Chor Machye Shor', 'Rani Ki Hukumat', 'Jab Jab Khoon' etc. She even released her first music video titled 'I Love You' on YouTube a few days back. The romantic track has been sung by Kalpana Patowary. In the video, Rani can be seen romancing actor-model Saurabh Roy. 

Rani ChatterjeeDinesh Lal Yadav Pawan SinghGanga Jamuna SaraswatiNagin
