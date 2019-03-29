हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rani Chatterjee

Rani Chatterjee's latest Instagram post will give you fitness goals

Rani Chatterjee took to Instagram and shared a brand new pic

Rani Chatterjee&#039;s latest Instagram post will give you fitness goals

New Delhi: Rani Chatterjee is one of the most sought after actresses of Bhojpuri entertainment world and has a huge fan following. Rani has over 295K followers on social media app Instagram and she knows how to engage them. The actress regularly shares updates from her personal and professional life and her fans eagerly await her posts.

Rani's latest Instagram post will give you pure fitness goals.

Check it out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rani Chatterjee Official (@ranichatterjeeofficial) on

The actress often shares workout videos and pics and believes in a healthy lifestyle.

She is also known for her hilarious videos and is called the 'queen of YouTube' by fans.

She made her debut in Bhojpuri movies back inthe year 2004 and has worked with popular Bhojpuri stars since then.

Rani has acted in movies like 'Ganga Jamuna Saraswati', 'Nagin', 'Sita', 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Rani No. 786', 'Ye Ishq Bada Bedardi Hai', 'Sakhi Ke Biyah', 'Chor Machye Shor', 'Rani Ki Hukumat', 'Jab Jab Khoon' to name a few.

Not only this, she also bagged the 'Best Actress of the year' award at the 6th Bhojpuri Awards 2013 for her performance in Nagin.

Tags:
Rani Chatterjeerani chatterjee picsGanga Jamuna SaraswatiNaginSita
Next
Story

Khesari Lal Yadav to start shooting for 'Bhaag Khesari Bhaag' in April

Must Watch

PT4M7S

Gujarat: BJP President Amit Shah to hold roadshow tomorrow in Gandhinagar