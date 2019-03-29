Rani Chatterjee's latest Instagram post will give you fitness goals

New Delhi: Rani Chatterjee is one of the most sought after actresses of Bhojpuri entertainment world and has a huge fan following. Rani has over 295K followers on social media app Instagram and she knows how to engage them. The actress regularly shares updates from her personal and professional life and her fans eagerly await her posts.

Rani's latest Instagram post will give you pure fitness goals.

Check it out here:

The actress often shares workout videos and pics and believes in a healthy lifestyle.

She is also known for her hilarious videos and is called the 'queen of YouTube' by fans.

She made her debut in Bhojpuri movies back inthe year 2004 and has worked with popular Bhojpuri stars since then.

Rani has acted in movies like 'Ganga Jamuna Saraswati', 'Nagin', 'Sita', 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Rani No. 786', 'Ye Ishq Bada Bedardi Hai', 'Sakhi Ke Biyah', 'Chor Machye Shor', 'Rani Ki Hukumat', 'Jab Jab Khoon' to name a few.

Not only this, she also bagged the 'Best Actress of the year' award at the 6th Bhojpuri Awards 2013 for her performance in Nagin.