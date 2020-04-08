Watch: Bhojpuri stunners Monalisa, Aamrapali Dubey and Rani Chatterjee’s TikTok videos are a treat to their fans

New Delhi: Amid the coronavirus lockdown, our Bhojpuri stunners Monalisa, Aamrapali Dubey and Rani Chatterjee have found a new way to avoid boredom and treat their fans to interesting posts. They have taken the TikTok route to keep themselves entertained. It’s so much fun to watch these stars sing, dance and crack jokes.

Off late, Monalisa has shared some interesting TikTok videos with husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot and their cute nok-jhonk is the main highlight in every clip. They have recently illustrated how ‘bored they are in the house’ amid the lockdown. Here are the videos:

Meanwhile, Aamrapali likes to keep it sweet and simple. She posts videos of her lip-syncing some of her favourite songs.

Rani, on the other hand, has shown her time with the family.

Akshara Singh and Kajal Raghwani’s TikTok game is also on point, here’s proof.

These Bhojpuri beauties always keep their fans hooked to their Instagram timeline with blockbuster entries.