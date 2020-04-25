We bet you can't spot Pawan Singh in his superhit Bhojpuri song video 'Lollipop Lagelu' - Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh started off as a singer before becoming a towering film personality. Whenever there is a mention of Bhojpuri song or actor, his name and his most popular 'Lollipop Lagelu' track are always given regard.

So, while we all have heard the song umpteen times, have you ever seen what the actual video of the song looks like? We surfed YouTube and found the video where we bet you will be shocked to see Pawan Singh's massive transformation.

Watch 'Lollipop Lagelu' song:

The song was first uploaded on YouTube by Wave Music in 2015. It has garnered over 126,639,424 views so far.

Zahid Akhtar has written the lyrics of the song while Vinay Vinayak is the music composer.

Pawan Singh has worked with almost all the A-lister directors and actors. He enjoys an ocean of fan following, who love to follow their favourite star on social media.

So, were you as shocked to spot power star Pawan Singh in the popular Bhojpuri track?